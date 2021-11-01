Crimes reported for Oct. 16 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2300 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 3300 block Kaylyn Street
ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 43800 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44500 block Buenavista Way
ASSAULT: 45800 block Challenger Way
RAPE: Avenue J and Division Street
ROBBERY: 44200 block Cedar Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44800 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue H-1
THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 1400 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block Trudgeon Avenue
LLANO
ASSAULT: 18700 block Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ARSON: 38500 block 35th Street East
ASSAULT: 36800 block Solvay Street
BURGLARY: 1200 block East Avenue Q-5
THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 38300 block 30th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.