Crimes reported for Oct. 16 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 2300 block East Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 3300 block Kaylyn Street

ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West

ASSAULT: 43800 block Fifth Street East

ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 44500 block Buenavista Way

ASSAULT: 45800 block Challenger Way

RAPE: Avenue J and Division Street

ROBBERY: 44200 block Cedar Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44800 block Valley Central Way

THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue H-1

THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 1400 block East Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block Trudgeon Avenue

LLANO

ASSAULT: 18700 block Pearblossom Highway

PALMDALE

ARSON: 38500 block 35th Street East

ASSAULT: 36800 block Solvay Street

BURGLARY: 1200 block East Avenue Q-5

THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 38300 block 30th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

