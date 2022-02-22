Crimes reported for Feb. 6, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2200 block Cypress Street
ASSAULT: 2500 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 43600 block Bravo Lane
ASSAULT: 44700 block Genoa Avenue
ASSAULT: 44700 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 45300 block Andale Avenue
ASSAULT: 45400 block 25th Street East
ASSAULT: 45500 block Genoa Avenue
ASSAULT: 500 block West Avenue H-13
ASSAULT: 60th Street West and Avenue H
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue K-4
ASSAULT: 800 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: Lancaster Boulevard and Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 45400 block Corkwood Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 17th Street East and Pine Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 45300 block Lorimer Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2500 block Olive Drive
ASSAULT: 36700 block Cobalt Street
ASSAULT: 38000 block 15th Street East
ASSAULT: Avenue M-8 and Almond Avenue
BURGLARY: 2000 block Old Nadeau
THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 37900 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
