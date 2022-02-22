0222 crime map

Crimes reported for Feb. 6, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 2200 block Cypress Street

ASSAULT: 2500 block East Avenue I

ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue I

ASSAULT: 43600 block Bravo Lane

ASSAULT: 44700 block Genoa Avenue

ASSAULT: 44700 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 45300 block Andale Avenue

ASSAULT: 45400 block 25th Street East

ASSAULT: 45500 block Genoa Avenue

ASSAULT: 500 block West Avenue H-13

ASSAULT: 60th Street West and Avenue H

ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue K-4

ASSAULT: 800 block West Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: Lancaster Boulevard and Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 45400 block Corkwood Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 17th Street East and Pine Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 45300 block Lorimer Avenue

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2500 block Olive Drive

ASSAULT: 36700 block Cobalt Street

ASSAULT: 38000 block 15th Street East

ASSAULT: Avenue M-8 and Almond Avenue

BURGLARY: 2000 block Old Nadeau

THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 37900 block Sierra Highway

THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

