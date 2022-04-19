LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 16600 block Stagecoach Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block Pasteur Drive
ASSAULT: 44500 block Cedar Avenue
ASSAULT: 45100 block 60th Street West
ASSAULT: 700 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 800 block West Jackman Street
ASSAULT: Avenue H-15 and Kingtree Avenue
ASSAULT: Second Street East and Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 44500 block Tarragon Drive
ROBBERY: 1000 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 600 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 17th Street East and Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 20th Street West and Avenue F
VEHICLE THEFT: 43700 block Seventh Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Kettering Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 900 block West Lancaster Boulevard
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37300 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 37300 block Paintbrush Drive
ASSAULT: 37800 block Kingsley Court
ASSAULT: 38400 block 35th Street East
ASSAULT: 40100 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 47th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 15000 block East Avenue Q-7
HOMICIDE: 11th Street East and Avenue Q-12
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block Calcedony Court
