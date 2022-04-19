0419 crime map

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 16600 block Stagecoach Avenue

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1200 block Pasteur Drive

ASSAULT: 44500 block Cedar Avenue

ASSAULT: 45100 block 60th Street West

ASSAULT: 700 block West Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue I

ASSAULT: 800 block West Jackman Street

ASSAULT: Avenue H-15 and Kingtree Avenue

ASSAULT: Second Street East and Lancaster Boulevard

BURGLARY: 44500 block Tarragon Drive

ROBBERY: 1000 block West Avenue I

THEFT: 600 block West Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 17th Street East and Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 20th Street West and Avenue F

VEHICLE THEFT: 43700 block Seventh Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Kettering Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 900 block West Lancaster Boulevard

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 37300 block 47th Street East

ASSAULT: 37300 block Paintbrush Drive

ASSAULT: 37800 block Kingsley Court

ASSAULT: 38400 block 35th Street East

ASSAULT: 40100 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 47th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 15000 block East Avenue Q-7

HOMICIDE: 11th Street East and Avenue Q-12

THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block Calcedony Court

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.