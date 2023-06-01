HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) — A man who escaped from a northwest Ohio prison earlier this month died from drowning, according to autopsy results released Wednesday.
Bradley Gillespie, 50, was reported missing May 23 from the Allen Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima along with another man who authorities said escaped alongside him. Authorities determined the two escaped by concealing themselves in a trash container.
