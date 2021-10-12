One of the stories that recalls Rabbi Moshe Tendler’s charming candor starts out like a timeworn Jewish joke.
Three rabbis — one Reform, one Conservative and one Orthodox — were asked to give their wisdom on sex therapy at a conference in 1985 at Mount Sinai Hospital in the New York City borough of Manhattan. The Reform rabbi concentrated on the sanctity and sensitivity with which sex must be treated, and the Conservative rabbi fairly matched him in lofty terms. But the Orthodox rabbi, Tendler, got down and dirty, as he himself would never have said.
He talked with vivid anatomical precision about what acts and positions could be used in sex therapy as permitted in Jewish law. Men, for example, could not masturbate, he told the crowd, because of the biblical injunction against the wasting of seed, but women may do so as a therapeutic technique since there was no written prohibition.
“A marriage without sexuality is a weak marriage,” Tendler told the audience, adding that every sex act should give maximum pleasure to both spouses.
It was just one pronouncement that made Tendler a singular authority on medical ethics in the Jewish world. He died Sept. 28 at 95 at a hospital in Rochelle Park, New Jersey.
