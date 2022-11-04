US Cold Case Lady of the Dunes

In this 1974 image provided by the FBI is a poster seeking information for homicide victim Ruth Marie Terry. Officials used investigative genealogy to identify a woman whose mutilated body was found on the Cape Cod National Seashore nearly 50 years ago, solving the mystery of the “Lady of the Dunes” that had stumped authorities for decades. The woman was identified on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, as Ruth Marie Terry of Tennessee, who was 37 years old when she was killed. (FBI via AP)

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts, who, earlier this week, said they had finally identified the “Lady of the Dunes,” the woman whose mutilated body was found on Cape Cod, in 1974, are now looking for information about a man she may have married.

The late Guy Rockwell Muldavin is believed to have married Ruth Marie Terry, in February 1974, just a few months before the 37-year-old Terry’s body was found in Provincetown, according to a statement, Wednesday, from state police, Provincetown police and the Cape and Islands district attorney’s office.

