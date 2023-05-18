Obit Davidson Tennis

FILE - Tennis great Owen Davidson, of Australia, smiles during a news conference prior to being Inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, R.I. Saturday, July 10, 2010. Davidson, who won 13 Grand Slam doubles titles, died, Friday, May 12, 2023, The International Tennis Hall of Fame announced Saturday, May 13. He was 79. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

 Elise Amendola

Australian tennis player Owen Davidson, who won 13 Grand Slam doubles titles, has died. He was 79.

The International Tennis Hall of Fame announced Saturday that Davidson died on Friday. Longtime friend Isabel Suliga said he died in Conroe, Texas.

