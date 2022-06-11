CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister said, Friday, after a meeting with his New Zealand counterpart that the two nations are in lockstep in their policies toward the Pacific islands, where China’s influence is growing.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern became the first foreign leader to visit Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Australia since he was elected, on May 21. Both lead center-left administrations and Ardern described the Albanese Labor Party’s election after almost a decade in opposition as a reset in the bilateral relationship.
Australia, New Zealand and the United States have voiced concerns that a new Beijing security pact with the Solomon Islands could result in a Chinese military base being established there. The Solomons and China have both denied that that will happen.
Asked if Australia wants New Zealand to do more to counter China’s rise in the Pacific, Albanese told reporters in Sydney: “We’re in lockstep on the Pacific.”
“I look forward to working with Prime Minister Ardern, working with our democratic neighbors,” Albanese said.
Albanese and his Foreign Minister Penny Wong flew to Tokyo within hours of being sworn into office for a meeting with US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the regional security threat posed by China.
Wong then flew from Japan to the Pacific islands for meetings with government leaders while China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi also embarked on a Pacific tour.
Wang failed in a bold Chinese plan to get 10 Pacific nations to endorse a sweeping new agreement that would have covered everything from security to fisheries. But he succeeded in clinching several bilateral agreements.
Ardern said many countries had chosen to continue economic relationships with China rather than sign security agreements.
“Let’s hear from the Pacific on these issues,” Ardern said.
Albanese said Australia, the biggest foreign aid donor in the region, was being taken seriously by its neighbors since his administration promised greater action on greenhouse gas emissions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.