France Station Stabbings

A soldier patrols at the Gare du Nord train station, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 in Paris. French media are reporting that people have been stabbed at a Paris train station and the interior minister says several people were injured before police "rapidly neutralized" the attacker. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

 Michel Euler

PARIS — A Paris prosecutor said investigators haven’t yet been able to identify the attacker who wounded six people with a sharp metallic hook in the French capital’s Gare du Nord train station, on Wednesday, before being shot and wounded by police.

The suspect attacked several people, including a police officer, during the morning rush hour “with no apparent reason at this stage,” Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said in a statement.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.