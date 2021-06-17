ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Former athletes on Wednesday urged the University of Michigan’s governing Board to launch a full investigation of sexual abuse committed by a late doctor and how the school failed to stop him during his decades on campus.
Standing near the school’s historic football stadium, they said a May report that detailed numerous complaints about Robert Anderson and the university’s failure to act was not enough.
The news conference was held a day before Michigan regents hold a regularly scheduled public meeting by video conference. No action items involving Anderson were listed on the agenda.
