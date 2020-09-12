LONDON (AP) — A woman who received an experimental Coronavirus vaccine developed severe neurological symptoms that prompted a pause in testing, a spokesman for drugmaker AstraZeneca said Thursday.
The study participant in late-stage testing reported symptoms consistent with transverse myelitis, a rare inflammation of the spinal cord, said company spokesman Matthew Kent.
“We don’t know if it is (transverse myelitis),” Kent said. “More tests are being done now as part of the follow-up.”
On Tuesday, AstraZeneca said its “standard review process triggered a pause to vaccination to allow review of safety data.” It did not provide any details other than to say a single participant had an “unexplained illness.” The vaccine was initially developed by Oxford University after the Coronavirus pandemic began this year.
Kent said an independent committee was reviewing the study’s safety data before deciding if and when the research could continue.
