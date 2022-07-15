WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Special investigators in Poland say they have found two mass graves containing the ashes of at least 8,000 Poles slain by the Nazi during World War II in forest executions that the Nazis later tried to hide by incinerating the bodies and planting trees on the burial pits.
Investigators from a national historical institute marked the finding, this week, with speeches and wreath-laying at the site in the Bialuty Forest, 100 miles north of Warsaw.
Starting, in March 1944, the bodies that the occupying Nazis had secretly buried in the forest were “brought out, burned and pulverized in order to prevent this crime from ever being known, in order to prevent anyone taking responsibility for it,” Karol Nawrocki, the head of the Institute of National Remembrance, said, Wednesday.
“Theses efforts were not successful,” Nawrocki said.
The Nazis used other inmates, chiefly Jewish, to do the cover-up job. Those inmates were also killed.
Institute experts said at least 17 tons of ashes were found in two pits that are 10 feet deep, meaning that remains of at least 8,000 people are buried there.
The victims were mostly inmates of the Soldau Nazi German prisoner camp in the Polish town of Dzialdowo who were executed in the forest between 1940-44, the experts said. An estimated 30,000 people, mostly Polish elites, military, resistance fighters and Jews were inmates at the camp and a large number of them were killed or died, in the Nazis’ plan of extermination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.