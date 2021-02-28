Armenia Politics

Opposition demonstrators carrying Armenian national and the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh’s flag (right) march to the government buildings Saturday during a rally to pressure Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to resign in Yerevan, Armenia.

 Hrant Khachatryan/PAN Photo via AP

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — About 15,000 protesters calling for the resignation of Armenia’s prime minister marched through the capital Saturday as pressure on the leader intensified after the country’s president rejected his order to dismiss the chief of the military general staff.

Protests against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arose in November after he signed a cease-fire ending a six-week war with Azerbaijan over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. The agreement saw Armenia lose control of territories in Azerbaijan it had held for more than 25 years.

Top military officers this week joined in demanding Pashinyan’s resignation, a move that he called an attempted coup. He ordered the dismissal of the chief of the general staff, but the order was subject to approval by Armenia’s largely ceremonial president.

