FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona man convicted of murder in the 1984 killing of an eight-year-old girl was put to death, Wednesday, in the state’s second execution since officials resumed carrying out the death penalty, in May, following a nearly eight-year hiatus.
Frank Atwood, 66, died by lethal injection at the state prison in Florence for his murder conviction in the killing of Vicki Lynne Hoskinson, whose body was found in the desert, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a statement.
Vicki Lynne went missing, months earlier, after leaving her home in Tucson to drop a birthday card in a nearby mailbox.
The US Supreme Court cleared the way for Atwood’s execution, Wednesday morning, after rejecting a final appeal by his lawyers. He died at 10:16 a.m., Brnovich said.
Atwood was the second Arizona prisoner to be put to death in less than a month. The execution of Clarence Dixon, last month, ended Arizona’s halt to executions that was blamed on the difficulty of obtaining lethal injection drugs and criticism that a 2014 execution in the state was botched.
Death penalty opponents worry that Arizona will now start executing a steady stream of prisoners who have languished on death row, but state officials didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on their future execution plans. No other executions have been scheduled so far in Arizona, which now had 111 prisoners on death row.
