PHOENIX — The Arizona agency that regulates utilities is calling together water companies near Luke Air Force Base in metro Phoenix, where drinking water was found to be contaminated with chemicals commonly found in firefighting foam.
The Arizona Corporation Commission was holding an emergency open meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss the recent discovery of the chemicals — which prompted the US Air Force to start distributing bottled water to thousands of residents and business owners.
Commissioner Anna Tovar has encouraged affected residents to join the meeting being held online.
Luke Air Force Base said in February that studies showed high levels of contaminants had affected drinking water for about 6,000 people in roughly 1,600 homes plus several neighboring businesses.
