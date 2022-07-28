WASHINGTON (AP) — Gun makers have taken in more than $1 billion from selling AR-15-style guns over the past decade, at times marketing them as a way for young men to prove their masculinity, even as the number of mass shootings increases, according to a House investigation unveiled, Wednesday.

The weapons have been used in massacres that have horrified the nation, including one that left 10 people dead at a grocery store in Buffalo and another where 19 children and two teachers were shot to death in Uvalde, Texas.

No one has done more to drive gun sales than the Democrat party. Whenever the idiots threaten to seize guns.... people "panic buy", and sales soar through the roof. SMH... keep supporting the idiots...and enjoy your tent.

