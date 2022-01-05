April Ashley, a model and socialite who rose from poverty in Liverpool to the heights of London society, a feat achieved as much through her striking good looks as it was through her status as one of the first Britons to undergo gender confirmation surgery, died Dec. 27, at her home in London. She was 86.
Tim Brunsden, a friend, confirmed the death. He did not specify a cause but said she had been in failing health.
With her statuesque figure, her enrapturing doe eyes and her Zeligesque ability to rub shoulders with everyone worth knowing among the European chic set, Ashley embodied the swinging hedonism of 1960s Britain as it sloughed off decades of austerity to embrace material wealth.
She partied with John Lennon and Mick Jagger. Salvador Dalí wanted to paint her (nude; she declined). Elvis Presley wooed her. Later, in a series of tell-all memoirs, she disclosed the names of some of her many lovers, including actor Omar Sharif and singer Michael Hutchence.
She worked, when she needed to, as a host and a dancer. But she also cultivated enough wealthy friends that such need was infrequent.
“If you decided to fly to Geneva in your private plane for lunch, then April was your girl,” the Sunday Observer wrote in 1982.
Scandal seemed to follow Ashley: A friend outed her as transgender to a tabloid in 1961. Her brief marriage to the son of a British baron set off a high-profile annulment fight, resulting in a landmark 1970 decision denying transgender women legal status as women — and denying Ashley any of her husband’s inheritance.
