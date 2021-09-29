Crimes reported for Sept. 13, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 300 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 3600 block Balmont Street
ASSAULT: 44000 block Division Street
ASSAULT: 44900 block Division Street
ASSAULT: 44900 block Lotus Lane
BURGLARY: 1200 block East Avenue I
BURGLARY: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue
BURGLARY: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ROBBERY: 44100 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 45800 block Challenger Way
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 6600 block East Avenue R-8
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4200 block Trenton Avenue
THEFT: 2500 block Olive Drive
THEFT: 39300 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 900 block East Avenue P-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block 10th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block 10th Street East
