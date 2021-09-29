CrimeMap

Crimes reported for Sept. 13, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 300 block West Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 3600 block Balmont Street

ASSAULT: 44000 block Division Street

ASSAULT: 44900 block Division Street

ASSAULT: 44900 block Lotus Lane

BURGLARY: 1200 block East Avenue I

BURGLARY: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue

BURGLARY: 44100 block Sierra Highway

ROBBERY: 44100 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block West Avenue K

VEHICLE THEFT: 45800 block Challenger Way

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 6600 block East Avenue R-8

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4200 block Trenton Avenue

THEFT: 2500 block Olive Drive

THEFT: 39300 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 900 block East Avenue P-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block 10th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block 10th Street East

