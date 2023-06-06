Obit-Anna Shay

This image released by Netflix shows Anna Shay in a scene from the series "Bling Empire." Shay, an heiress, philanthropist and breakout star of the Netflix reality series “Bling Empire,” died from a stroke, according to a family statement provided to The Associated Press on Monday. She was 62. (Netflix via AP)

 Netflix

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anna Shay, an heiress, philanthropist and breakout star of the Netflix reality series “Bling Empire,” has died at 62.

Shay died from a stroke, according to a family statement provided to The Associated Press on Monday. It was not immediately clear when she died.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.