Angelo M. Codevilla, a conservative political theorist whose writings in the 1980s helped define the hawkish wing of the Republican Party and later, over the past decade, both predicted and gave intellectual shape to the populist revolt against the party’s establishment, died Sept. 20 in Tracy, California. He was 78.
His son David said the cause was a car accident, which occurred while Codevilla was returning to his vineyard near Sacramento after a medical appointment at Stanford.
Codevilla (co-deh-VILLA) first came to prominence in the early 1980s when, as an aide to Sen. Malcolm Wallop, R-Wyo., he was a leading advocate for a space-based anti-missile system, a sharp critic of the Cold War arms control regime and a sworn enemy of the CIA, which he said should be broken up.
Running through much of his work, which he continued as a fellow at the Hoover Institution, at Stanford, and later at Boston University, was a belief that US foreign policy was controlled by an insular, mostly liberal elite, which suppressed dissent, promoted groupthink and hamstrung the country’s military.
By the late 2000s, Codevilla had extended that critique to domestic politics and its dominance by what he called the “ruling class,” a position he outlined most fully in a 2010 cover story in The American Spectator, a conservative magazine.
Contemporary class in America, he wrote, was less about money and power, let alone merit, than it was about identity.
