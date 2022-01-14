LONDON (AP) — Andrew Jennings, a groundbreaking investigative journalist who exposed the darker corners of the Olympic movement and soccer body FIFA, has died. He was 78.
A post written, Monday, on his official Twitter account said Jennings died, Saturday, “after a brief, sudden illness.” No more details were given.
“If you had to put only one name to the revolution of the international sports debate over the past 30 years … that name and that person would be Andrew Jennings,” wrote Jens Sejer Andersen, director of the sports integrity campaign group Play The Game.
Jennings pursued evidence and wrote books that rocked the reputation of international sports organizations and their leaders while pioneering the more intense scrutiny they would later face from the media.
His books, including “The Lords of The Rings” published in 1992 and “Foul!” in 2005, proved to be essential texts to better understand the politics and conduct around the International Olympic Committee and FIFA.
He would typically be the reporter at their news conferences asking the most direct and provocative questions.
