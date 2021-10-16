Andrea Martin, a songwriter behind a string of R&B hits, including Monica’s “Before You Walk Out of My Life” and Toni Braxton’s “I Love Me Some Him,” died, Sept. 27, in a hospital in New York City. She was 49.
Her songwriting partner, Ivan Matias, confirmed her death but said the cause was undetermined.
Martin’s first major songwriting credits, which she shared with Matias and other co-writers, came in 1995. Along with Carsten Schack and Kenneth Karlin, she wrote “Before You Walk Out of My Life,” which peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and established Martin as an in-demand writer.
Martin, Matias and Marqueze Etheridge together wrote a No. 1 hit on the Billboard R&B charts, En Vogue’s “Don’t Let Go (Love).” The song was nominated for best R&B performance by a duo or group with vocal at the 1996 Grammy Awards.
Martin was also a talented vocalist, initially finding work as a backup singer. Drew Dixon, a vice president at Arista Records in the 1990s, took notice. She signed Martin to her label as a solo artist, and Arista released her album, “The Best of Me,” in 1998. The record was not a commercial success, although one of its tracks, “Let Me Return the Favor,” charted on the Billboard Hot 100 as a single.
“Hearing people sing my songs was the greatest feeling ever, but it wasn’t a chance for me to express how I felt,” Martin said in a 1999 interview with the Daily News in New York about the release of her album. “The songs were about my life, but somebody else was singing it. I just wanted people to know this is me and present an album that represents me.”
Dixon cited racism and colorism in the recording industry as possible reasons that Martin’s solo career did not take off. Had she been lighter-skinned, Dixon said, her career might have gained more traction.
“Andrea was, without a doubt, one of the best singers I ever encountered in my career, and I’m including Whitney, Aretha, Lauryn and Deborah Cox when I say that,” Dixon said.
Andrea Martin was born, April 14, 1972, in New York to Reginald Martin Sr. and Mavis Martin. Her family lived in Brooklyn’s East New York neighborhood.
She told the Daily News that her biggest inspiration as a child was Michael Jackson. “I’d try to imitate him all day,” she said.
She is survived by two children, Eresha and Amaya; her parents; her sisters Audrey and Wendy Martin; and her brothers Reginald Jr., Michael and Shane.
