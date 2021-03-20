Greece Ancient Figurine

This undated photo provided by the Greek Culture Ministry on Friday, March 19, 2021 shows an ancient bronze bull figurine that was found in ancient Olympia . Heavy recent rainfall in southern Greece has led to the discovery of a bronze bull figurine believed to have been a votive offering made to the god Zeus in Ancient Olympia as early as 3,000 years ago.(Greek Culture Ministry via AP)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Heavy rainfall in southern Greece has led to the discovery of a bronze bull figurine believed to have been a votive offering made to the god Zeus in Ancient Olympia as early as 3,000 years ago.

Greece’s Culture Ministry said Friday that the small, intact figurine was found after an archaeologist spotted one horn poking out of the ground following recent rainfall in the area.

The excellently preserved figurine was transported to a lab and initial examination indicates it dates from the Geometric period of ancient Greek art, roughly 1050 B.C. to 700 B.C.

