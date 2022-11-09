Iraq American Killed

Iraqi security forces gather outside a morgue of Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Baghdad, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Assailants shot dead an American aid worker in Baghdad on Monday in a rare killing of a foreigner in the Iraqi capital in recent years, two police officials said. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

 Hadi Mizban

BAGHDAD  — An American citizen who was fatally shot in central Baghdad was identified as 45-year-old Stephen Edward Troell, the US Embassy based in the capital said, Tuesday.

Troell, a native of Tennessee, was killed by unknown assailants in his car as he pulled up to the street where he lived with his family in Baghdad’s central Karrada district. It was a rare killing of a foreigner in Iraq, where security conditions have improved in recent years, even opening the door for tourism.

