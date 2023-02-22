Amancio Amaro

MADRID (AP) — Amancio Amaro, who helped Real Madrid win the European Cup and nine Spanish league titles in the 1960s and ’70s, died on Tuesday. He was 83.

Real Madrid, where Amaro was an honorary president, announced the news without giving a cause of death. It called Amaro “one of the greatest legends of our club and of world football. Always an example for Real Madrid and for the whole sporting world.”

