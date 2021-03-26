Caradoc Ehrenhalt would often accompany his mother, artist Amaranth Roslyn Ehrenhalt, on her visits to the Louvre in Paris, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and other leading museums and galleries. She enjoyed taking a close-up look at the works, many of which were by artists she had known personally.
Caradoc Ehrenhalt loved those trips. The museum guards? Not so much.
“She would get very close to the art and point out details and techniques, her finger getting close,” her son said by email.
The guards would rush over, issuing that
don’t-touch warning.
Amaranth Roslyn Ehrenhalt was a multifaceted artist best known for her paintings. She was part of the second generation of Abstract Expressionists, working first in New York in the early 1950s, then in Paris, producing canvasses full of vibrant colors.
“Her work reminded me of the scorching heat of the summer of my native Brazil,” Denise Carvalho, a curator and art scholar, wrote in White Hot Magazine in 2018.
Ehrenhalt died March 16 in Manhattan. She was 93. The cause was COVID-19, her son said.
Ehrenhalt spent much of her life in Europe, which left her less well known in the United States than many of her contemporaries, but her work, which included prints, tapestries and mosaics, has been gaining new attention in recent years. She was still making art in her East Harlem apartment in her 90s.
Rosyln Ehrenhalt — she added the name Amaranth early in her career — was born on Jan. 15, 1928, in Newark, New Jersey, and grew up in Philadelphia. Her father, Jack, was in sales, and her mother, Sylvia (Justman) Ehrenhalt, kept his books.
She graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1951 with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She had also taken a weekly course at the Barnes Foundation near Philadelphia, whose founder, Albert C. Barnes, had a substantial collection of art from Paris, which piqued her interest in the art scene there.
After graduating she lived and traveled in Europe for a time, then tried New York.
“In my Greenwich Village walk-up (toilet in the hall, bathtub next to the kitchen sink), I painted on the floor, not by choice à la Jackson Pollock, but for lack of a table,” she wrote in a 2012 article in Vogue.
In addition to her son, she is survived by a daughter, Sonce Leroux.
