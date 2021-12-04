MADRID — Almudena Grandes, an award-winning Spanish writer and ardent feminist who shot to fame with an erotic novel about a woman rebelling against social norms, died, Nov. 27, at her home here. She was 61.
She had been treated for cancer for more than a year, her Spanish publishing house, Tusquets, said in announcing her death.
Grandes wrote more than a dozen novels whose protagonists mostly live on the edges of traditional Spanish society, either struggling against its sexual restrictions or marginalized by poverty. She was also a left-wing activist who had set about writing a six-novel series focused on Spain in the aftermath of its civil war of the 1930s. She completed five volumes.
Pedro Sánchez, Spain’s Socialist prime minister, said on Twitter, “We lost one of the most important writers of our time.”
He added: “Committed and brave, she narrated our recent history from a progressive point of view.”
Grandes’ breakthrough came, in 1989, with the publication of “Las Edades de Lulú” (“The Ages of Lulu”), which tells the story of a woman’s first adolescent love and how she later pursues her sexual fantasies in a Madrid that is undergoing a social transformation with Spain’s return to democracy after the death of dictator Gen. Francisco Franco, in 1975.
The novel won a literary prize for erotic fiction, sold more than 1 million copies worldwide and was turned into a movie by director Bigas Luna, with a cast that included the first screen appearance of Javier Bardem, the Spanish Oscar-winning actor. Among her other books, “Malena Es un Nombre de Tango” (“Malena Is the Name of a Tango”) and “Los Aires Difíciles” (“The Wind From the East”) were also adapted for the cinema.
María de la Almudena Grandes Hernández was born, May 7, 1960, in Madrid. Her father, Manuel Grandes, had a plumbing business; her mother, Benita Hernández, was a homemaker. Almudena Grandes studied geography and history, specializing in prehistory, at the Complutense University in Madrid. After completing her degree, she became a contributing writer for encyclopedias and travel guides.
Several of Grandes’ novels are set during the Franco dictatorship. One of her more recent bestsellers in Spain — “El Corazón Helado” (“The Frozen Heart”), from 2007 — starts with the funeral of a powerful businessman, attended by a mysterious woman, during which an inheritance of money and documents comes to light and helps unravel a troubled family saga dating to the ravages of the Spanish Civil War.
It was on the back of the success of “The Frozen Heart” that Grandes started her six-novel series, set during the first 25 years of Franco’s dictatorship, from 1939 to 1964. She called her project “Episodios de una Guerra Interminable” (“Episodes in an Interminable War”), akin to one of Spain’s most famous literary series, “Episodios Nacionales” (“National Episodes”), written by Benito Pérez Galdós in the late 19th century.
The first book in Grandes’ series, “Inés y la Alegría” (“Inés and Happiness”), which was published, in 2010, and won three literary prizes, tells the story of a group of left-wing guerrillas fighting Franco’s forces. Last year, the fourth installment in her series, “Los Pacientes del Doctor García” (“The Patients of Doctor García”), won the Jean Monnet Prize for European Literature, as well as the prestigious National Prize for Narrative, awarded by the Spanish culture ministry.
