Allan Rechtschaffen, an indefatigable sleep researcher at the University of Chicago who tested the effects of sleep deprivation, studied dreaming, narcolepsy, napping and insomnia, and standardized the measurement of sleep stages, died, Nov. 29, at his home in Chicago. He was 93.
His wife, Karen, confirmed the death.
The University of Chicago was an established center of sleep research when Rechtschaffen arrived on campus, in 1957, as a psychology instructor. Four years earlier, Nathaniel Kleitman, a physiologist, and Eugene Aserinsky, a graduate student, had written a paper that reported the discovery of rapid eye movement, or REM, during sleep, an indication of dreaming.
The finding appealed to Rechtschaffen’s fascination with the mind’s impact on the body.
“This was a perfect vehicle for studying that issue,” he said in an interview, in 2010, with the Sleep Research Society, which he helped start 50 years earlier. “You could conceive of it as the mind turning on with the REM period and turning off with the end of the REM period. So you could see periods of mind and periods of no mind.”
REM and other aspects of sleep became the focus of his career. In 1958, he was named director of the university’s sleep research laboratory, where his experiments on animals and humans over the next 41 years helped him define a challenge that he described this way: “If sleep doesn’t serve an absolutely vital function, it is the biggest mistake evolution ever made.”
His best-known experiment concerned self-deprivation using rats. As Rechtschaffen and his colleagues reported in the journal Science in 1983, they had placed two rats at a time in a plexiglass box, each with an electrode attached from its head to a computer and each placed on one-half of a divided disk built over shallow water.
When the experimental rat tried to sleep, the disk automatically rotated, forcing the animal to stay awake. The control rat was treated similarly but could sleep when the other rat was awake and the disk was not moving.
The sleep-deprived rats overate but nevertheless lost weight and grew increasingly skinny; they could not regulate their core body temperature and developed skin lesions on their paws and tails. They all died after at least two weeks.
Rechtschaffen “demonstrated that sleep is essential to life; it’s a finding that no one disputes,” said Eve Van Cauter, a professor of medicine at the University of Chicago and a former director of its sleep, metabolism and health center.
Although he understood that the rats could not live without sleep for two or more weeks, Rechtschaffen remained puzzled about what specifically had killed them. In the journal Sleep in 2002, he and a colleague, Bernard Bergmann III (who also died last month), wrote that, in their experiments, “death per se is such a nonspecific symptom, and since we did not find an unambiguous cause of death, that dramatic symptom did not tell us much about why sleep was necessary.”
Their inability to find the cause of death, they added, “is why the function of sleep has itself been such a tough nut to crack.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.