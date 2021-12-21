Alexander Garvin, a city planner, architect and author who directed the planning for the former World Trade Center site in lower Manhattan after the Sept. 11 attacks and developed the vision for a 2012 Olympics proposal in New York, died, Friday, at his home in Manhattan. He was 80.
His brother and only immediate survivor, George Garvin, confirmed his death but did not specify a cause.
Garvin worked under five New York City mayors, beginning, in 1970, with the administration of John Lindsay, where Garvin was director of housing and community development for the city planning department. Under Lindsay’s successor, Abraham Beame, he was deputy commissioner of the Housing and Development Administration.
He was then director of comprehensive planning for the city under Mayor Edward I. Koch and later appointed by Mayor Rudy Giuliani to the New York City Planning Commission, remaining in that role until 2004. He worked closely with Mayor Michael Bloomberg on the Lower Manhattan Development Corp.
Garvin was a consultant on urban development for several cities, including Atlanta, where from 2004-05 he played a key role in the creation of the BeltLine, a series of parks along a former rail corridor that he considered the most significant public space he had helped create.
He wrote several books on cities, including “The American City: What Works, What Doesn’t,” first published in 1996. That book’s blunt title was typical of Garvin, who had no patience with urban planning dogmas that reduced cities to all-encompassing formulas. To him, cities were more than physical plans, and their forms inevitably resulted from myriad political, social, economic and aesthetic forces. It was the planner’s job, he believed, to manage and guide these forces and to target crucial public investments that would spur private development.
“The public realm,” he said, “is the framework around which everything else grows.”
“Urban planning should be defined as public action that will produce a sustained and widespread private market reaction,” Garvin wrote. “While urban planners are in the change business, it is others who will make that change: civic leaders, interest groups, community organizations, property owners, developers, bankers, lawyers, architects, engineers, elected and appointed public officials — the list is endless.”
His determination to recognize the diversity of players in what he would call, in the title of another book, “The Planning Game” (2013), formed the basis of the course he taught for 55 years at his alma mater, Yale University.
The course entailed a series of games he devised in which students spent the term playing out a real estate scenario, such as developing a suburban shopping center or an urban redevelopment project or converting an old industrial area to new uses. He assigned students to play roles, such as real estate developer, architect, public official or a citizen protesting a project. Several prominent planners, including Joseph Rose, who headed the New York City Planning Commission under Giuliani, and Con Howe, the former planning director of the city of Los Angeles, studied under Garvin.
Trained as an architect, he was skeptical of the ability of buildings alone to remake cities. The key to a successful city, he believed, was a vibrant, active downtown with lots of public space, usually made possible by public investment, and a healthy mixture of residents, commercial activity, culture, restaurants, parks and transit.
In his book “What Makes a Great City” (2016), Garvin used Bilbao, Spain, as an example, taking issue with the argument that Frank Gehry’s celebrated Guggenheim Museum Bilbao, which opened, in 1997, had single-handedly turned the city around. He argued that the city’s decision years before to invest in a new transit system, decontaminate its polluted river and build waterfront parks made the Gehry building possible. The Guggenheim was the culmination of a much deeper revival, not the start of it, he wrote.
Alexander Garvin was born in New York, on March 8, 1941, to Jacques and Margarita Garvin. His father owned Claridge Food Co., a canned goods producer, and his mother was a designer and ceramist. He grew up on the Upper East Side and would live for the rest of his life within a few blocks of his childhood home, though he prided himself on knowing almost every section of all five boroughs.
