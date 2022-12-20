Alex Yannis, who chronicled Pelé’s career and the rise of soccer interest in the United States during three decades with The New York Times, has died. He was 84.
Yannis died, Wednesday, at a residential hospice in New City, NY, of interstitial lung disease, his son, John, said, Thursday. Yannis would have turned 85, on Sunday, the day of the World Cup final.
Born in Kartharitsi, Greece, Yannis worked in Paris selling papers for the International Herald Tribune, then co-owned by the Times. He moved to the US with his wife and young son, in around 1967, traveling on the Queen Elizabeth ship, and went to work for the Times as a news assistant on the metro desk, at the time a rare editorial employee whose first language was not English.
He became a news assistant in sports and while holding that job traveled to the 1974 World Cup in West Germany, offering the paper coverage in exchange for a credential and possible expense reimbursement. His story on the hosts’ 2-1 win over the Netherlands in the final was run on the front page, and he did get his expenses reimbursed, according to his son.
Yannis met Pelé at the tournament and he covered his transfer to the Cosmos, in 1975, which jump-started interest in the sport in the US. After Pelé‘s farewell match, in October 1977, Yannis began an appreciation by writing: “Pelé is to soccer what Shakespeare is to the English language: he puts it all together.”
Yannis was promoted to a staff reporter, in 1977, and remained with the Times until his retirement, in 2004.
He covered college soccer in the 1980s and early ’90s, when it was the sport’s most prominent regular competition in the US. He chronicled the demise of the North American Soccer League, in 1984, and the launch of Major League Soccer, in 1996, and covered three World Cups in all, traveling to the 1986 tournament in Mexico and also writing at the 1994 tournament in the US.
