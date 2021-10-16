Albert J. Raboteau, whose work on the history of Christianity among enslaved Black people transformed the study of both Black culture and American religion, helping to cement African American studies as a rigorous academic discipline, died, Sept. 18, at his home in Princeton, New Jersey. He was 78.
His daughter, Emily Raboteau, said the cause was Lewy body dementia.
Raboteau, who spent 30 years teaching at Princeton University, was among the first historians to demonstrate that enslaved Black people did not simply adopt the Christian faith of their white oppressors. Beginning with his first book, “Slave Religion” (1978), he documented how they blended elements of African religious traditions with a sui generis theology that saw in the story of Christ a reflection of their own suffering.
“Divine election brings not preeminence, elevation and glory, but — as Black Christians know all too well — humiliation, suffering and rejection,” he wrote in the Boston Review in 2005. “Chosenness, as reflected in the life of Jesus, led to a cross.”
In that faith he found a way of talking about the Black experience in America writ large — the legacy of Africa and the oppression of slavery, as well as the joy that came from the rich culture that enslaved and freed people created for themselves.
“What he did was to bring together all streams of religion that Africans brought with them, and then how they developed once they arrived,” Anthea Butler, chair of the department of religious studies at the University of Pennsylvania, said in an interview.
His academic training, in the 1970s, coincided with the florescence of African American studies programs, and high-profile work such as his helped the emerging field gain legitimacy. Raboteau also pushed it forward, insisting that this secular, often radical discipline make room for theology and religious history.
Much of his work was shaped by his own deeply held religious beliefs. Born into the Roman Catholic Church, he converted to Eastern Orthodoxy in the 1990s, finding in it an appreciation of what he called the “sorrowful joy” that he found in Black Christianity, as well as a perspective of existing on the margins of mainstream life.
“In both there is a quality of sad joyfulness, a sense that life in a minor key is life as it is; an emphasis on the importance of suffering as a mark of the authenticity of faith,” he wrote in the Boston Review.
Albert Jordy Raboteau II was born, Sept. 4, 1943, in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, on the Gulf Coast. Three months earlier, a white man shot and killed his father. There were no witnesses, and the man, claiming self-defense, was never prosecuted.
When Raboteau was still an infant, his mother, Mabel (Ishem) Raboteau, a teacher and domestic worker, moved with him and his two sisters to Ann Arbor, Michigan, both to escape the horrors of the Jim Crow-era Deep South and to find new opportunities in the North.
Raboteau attended parochial schools, both in Michigan and in Pasadena, where his family moved in 1958. By then his mother had married Royal L. Woods, a former priest from Mississippi who had left the clergy over racism within the church.
Woods taught Raboteau Latin and Greek, and despite his own fallout with the Catholic Church, he influenced Raboteau’s childhood interest in becoming a monk, as did Raboteau’s avid reading of progressive Catholic writers such as Dorothy Day and Thomas Merton.
Though Raboteau never joined the priesthood, his interest in religion shaped his academic and professional career. He attended Loyola University, today Loyola Marymount University, a Jesuit institution in Los Angeles, and later received a master’s degree in literature from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1966.
His time at Berkeley coincided with the tumult of the counterculture and anti-war movements, as well as the blossoming of Black political consciousness on college campuses. At Marquette University in Wisconsin, where he went for a master’s degree in theology, he helped lead a protest that shut down the school for two weeks, calling on Marquette to bring in more Black students and faculty.
After graduating from Marquette, Raboteau taught theology at Xavier University in New Orleans. But the courses ground him down, forcing him to confront questions about his own beliefs that he was not ready to answer.
“Teaching theology,” he wrote in his 2002 memoir, “A Sorrowful Joy,” “was leading me to lose my faith.”
He left Xavier in order to pivot to history, entering a postgraduate program at Yale University in 1970. There he studied under Sydney E. Ahlstrom, a preeminent historian of American religion, and John Blassingame, a pioneer in the study of slavery from the perspective of enslaved people.
Up until the 1970s, most historians had looked at slavery through the perspective of white people, overlooking how Black people had experienced it. Blassingame, along with historians such as Leon Litwack and Eugene Genovese, took the opposite tack, poring through archives to find accounts of how enslaved and newly freed people had lived, resisted white oppression and developed their own culture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.