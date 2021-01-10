TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian military and police ships saved 50 Syrian refugees trapped by bad weather as they tried to reach Italy by boat, police and local media reported Saturday.
A police statement said that, in collaboration with Italy’s financial police, on Friday evening they found the packed inflatable boat at the Vjosa River delta, some 60 miles south of the capital, Tirana, where it had been blocked for about three hours due to high waves in the Adriatic Sea. No one was believed to be missing.
Two decades ago, the route was regularly used by local traffickers to take poor Albanians to Italy.
