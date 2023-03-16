TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The Albanian government on Wednesday formally designated the Vjosa River and its tributaries a national park, starting with an investment of some $80 million (75 million euros) to stop wastewater being poured into the river.
Authorities held a ceremony in a move aimed at preserving what they called one of the last wild rivers in Europe, which runs for 170 miles from the forest-covered slopes of Greece’s Pindus mountains to Albania’s Adriatic Sea coast.
“Today we protect forever Europe’s last wild river,” said Prime Minister Edi Rama. Albanian officials say the free-flowing Vjosa is largely untouched by development and human impediments in its course.
Tourism and Environment Minister Mirela Kumbaro said the national park would include more than 32,000 acres, including the120 mile long Albanian section of the river, where more than 60,000 people live.
The river and its surrounding areas are ecosystems of substantial biodiversity and home to over 1,100 species of animals. Two of the plant species and 13 of the animal species are assessed as globally threatened by International Union for Conservation of Nature, or IUCN.
