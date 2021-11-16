Alan Paller, a cybersecurity pioneer who devoted his life to improving the digital defense of the United States, died Nov. 9 at his home in Bethesda, Maryland. He was 76.
His death was confirmed by the SANS Institute, the organization he founded in 1988. The cause was not specified.
Paller (pronounced PAH-ler) was a gentle but relentless champion for cybersecurity education. He believed that the future of the nation relied on a pipeline of trained professionals who could defend its digital systems from the growing onslaught of cyberattacks.
“Our ability as a nation to maintain our technological leadership depends on building a sufficiently large pipeline of talent beyond the people already going into cyber,” Paller told The New York Times last year. “A vein of elite but hidden talent runs through the population.”
Paller made it his mission to find and train these hidden cyberninjas. His SANS Institute (the letters stand for SysAdmin, Audit, Network and Security), is the world’s largest cybersecurity research and training organization, developing more than 40,000 cybersecurity practitioners each year.
He was also president emeritus of the SANS Technology Institute, a separate teaching organization that brought together the world’s top cybersecurity practitioners as instructors to train industry on how to hunt attackers, conduct forensics and defend critical systems like the power grid, banks, and water and transportation systems.
In 2013, the institute became an accredited cybersecurity college and graduate school.
“He wanted to bring professionalization to a field that has an increasingly crucial role for the world,” said James Lyne, the SANS Institute’s chief technology officer.
Paller was among the first to call attention to the cybersecurity workforce crisis. There are 3.5 million unfilled cybersecurity jobs, according to Cybersecurity Ventures, up from an estimated 1 million in 2014, even as the frequency and severity of cyberattacks grow.
Paller knew that the United States, as a free-market society, was at a disadvantage in bridging this gap. Unlike Russia and China, which tap cybercriminals and private sector security professionals to conduct sensitive operations, the country has no forced conscription policy, does not work with cybercriminals and must compete with banks and businesses like Google and Palantir, which pay security engineers handsomely.
Those Americans who do choose government work often opt to work on offense at the National Security Agency or Cyber Command; fewer want to do the grueling work of defense at federal, state and local agencies.
Paller was determined to stop the bleeding. After taking his graphics software company, ISSCo, public in 1987, he pivoted to cybersecurity education. He had studied engineering and computer science at Cornell University and earned a master of engineering degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1968, but he was also something of a social engineer and power broker.
In 2009, he persuaded a mutual friend to introduce him to the new deputy homeland security secretary, Jane Holl Lute, whose responsibilities included cybersecurity.
“He said, ‘You’re not doing enough about cybersecurity,’ ” Lute recalled. “I told him, ‘We’ve been here for 10 minutes.’ Then he said: ‘There’s a coming crisis in the cybersecurity workforce. Homeland Security needs to lead the way, and you need to start by getting your own house in order.’”
Paller proposed that the Department of Homeland Security set up a cybersecurity workforce task group. He and Jeff Moss, founder of the Black Hat hacking conference, would be co-chairmen.
“And don’t give us more than 60 days to get this done,” Paller told her. He had little patience for bureaucracy and regularly castigated bureaucrats in his widely-read newsletter, News Bites.
He is survived by his wife, Marsha Mann Paller, whom he married in 1968; two daughters, Brooke Paller and Channing Paller; a sister, Joan Bines; and two grandsons.
