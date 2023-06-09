BONN, Germany — The United Arab Emirates official tapped to head the next global climate summit pledged Thursday to listen to young people demanding a place at the table when negotiators gather in the Gulf nation this fall, but offered no response to criticism of his links with fossil fuel interests.
In his first appearance at a United Nations climate meeting this year, the UAE’s Minister of Industry Sultan al-Jaber said he wants the COP28 summit in Dubai to be “inclusive” and deliver a “game-changing outcome” for international efforts to tackle climate change.
“I’m determined to make your participation successful,” he said in a brief speech to delegates from youth activist groups that have been clamoring for leaders to take drastic action against global warming.
The comments by al-Jaber in Bonn, Germany, drew a wary response from his audience.
“Many people, including children and youth all over the world, are rightly concerned about your ties and links to the fossil fuel industry and thereby the integrity of the (UN talks),” Clara von Glasow of the Youth Climate Movement, an international network of more than 1000 campaign groups, told al-Jaber. “This is your time to prove them wrong and show that indeed you are serious.”
“You have the unique opportunity, a huge chance to demonstrate leadership,” she said. “You can become the champion of change and make sure we phase out fossil fuels immediately.”
Al-Jaber, who is also chief executive of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, has resisted calls for an end to fossil fuels.
Speaking later Thursday at a diplomatic reception, al-Jaber called for “a just and balanced energy transition that leaves no one behind.”
“The phasedown of fossil fuels is inevitable,” he said, going further than countries agreed in Glasgow two years ago when the focus was coal, but still stopping short of advocating a complete ban.
The goal should be a global energy system “free of unabated fossil fuels,” he said. The term abated refers to measures taken to reduce or capture greenhouse gas emissions from the burning of fossil fuels, an idea that experts say is technically challenging and very expensive.
“There is no such thing as an emissions-free fossil fuel,” said Hanna Fekete of the NewClimate think tank. “It is always more efficient to produce renewable energy and to use that directly.”
