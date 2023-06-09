United Nations Climate Talks

Sultan al-Jaber, center, who will preside over the next UN global climate summit in Dubai, talks to delegates at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Bonn, Germany, Thursday, June 8, 2023. Al-Jaber said he wants the COP28 summit in Dubai to be "inclusive" and deliver a “game-changing outcome” for international efforts to tackle climate change. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

 Martin Meissner

BONN, Germany — The United Arab Emirates official tapped to head the next global climate summit pledged Thursday to listen to young people demanding a place at the table when negotiators gather in the Gulf nation this fall, but offered no response to criticism of his links with fossil fuel interests.

In his first appearance at a United Nations climate meeting this year, the UAE’s Minister of Industry Sultan al-Jaber said he wants the COP28 summit in Dubai to be “inclusive” and deliver a “game-changing outcome” for international efforts to tackle climate change.

