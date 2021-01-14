NEW YORK (AP) — Airbnb said Wednesday it will be blocking and canceling all reservations in the Washington, D.C., area during the week of the presidential inauguration.
The decision was in response to local, state and federal officials asking people not to travel to Washington. It came two days after it said it was reviewing reservations in the area ahead of the inauguration and said it will bar any guests associated with hate groups or violent activity.
The San Francisco-based home sharing company said that guests whose reservations were canceled will be refunded in full. It will reimburse hosts — at Airbnb’s expense — the money they would have earned from those canceled reservations. It also said that reservations at HotelTonight, a service owned by Airbnb that handles last-minute deals at top-rated hotels, will also be canceled.
Airbnb declined to say how many reservations were canceled. But over Presidents’ Day weekend, the site lists more than 300 rentals in the Washington area.
“We are continuing our work to ensure hate group members are not part of the Airbnb community,” the company said in a corporate blog.
Airbnb said that it had learned through media or law enforcement sources the names of individuals confirmed to have been responsible for the criminal activity at the US Capitol. And it’s investigated whether the named individuals have an account on Airbnb.
