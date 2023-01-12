Congress

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks with members of the press as he walks to the House floor on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

 Patrick Semansky

NEW YORK — Planes were stuck on the ground for hours across the United States, on Wednesday, leading to thousands of canceled and delayed flights after a government system used to give pilots safety and other information broke down overnight.

The White House initially said that there was no evidence of a cyberattack behind the outage that ruined travel plans for millions of passengers. President Joe Biden said, Wednesday morning, that he directed the Department of Transportation to investigate.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

That's because (D) Pete Buttigieg is in charge...He was chosen because he is Gay not because he is qualified for the job. Most of Bidens cabinet was chosen for a visual effect..most are total morons. Pete Buttigieg is a weasel that drove his "GAS GUZZLING" SUV to work and when he was 1/2 mile away he pulled his bike out and pedaled the last 1/2 mile...and the sheeple are OK with that SMH. On Jan 31st Powell with raise interest rates again...You will suffer even more.... Enjoy ;)

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.