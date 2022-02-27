TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Before Trayvon Martin, George Floyd, Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor and other Black people died at the hands of white police officers or self-appointed vigilantes, there was Martin Lee Anderson.
Anderson, a 14-year-old Black teenager, died in 2006 after he was kicked and beaten by guards at a boot-camp juvenile facility in Florida. His family looked for a lawyer to seek justice. No white attorneys wanted to take it on.
That was the first high-profile civil rights case at the national level for Ben Crump, a Black attorney from Florida. Now, Crump is a familiar presence at almost every major civil rights case in the country.
“Ben has always been a fighter for justice … to shine a light on things that are not right,” said Leon Russell, chair of the NAACP National Board of Directors.
Staff at the facility where Anderson died were acquitted of criminal charges, but Crump later won a civil case for the boy’s family.
That was only the beginning.
When Trayvon Martin, 17, was fatally shot, on Feb. 26, 2012, at a condominium complex in Sanford, Florida, his killer, George Zimmerman, was not initially arrested. Zimmerman, whose father is white and whose mother is Hispanic, was a self-appointed, armed neighborhood watcher who eventually claimed self-defense and was acquitted of murder charges.
Martin, wearing a hoodie that would soon become an iconic image, was returning to his father’s condo from a convenience store with a can of ice tea and a bag of Skittles when he was confronted by Zimmerman.
Crump pushed for Zimmerman’s arrest and joined with many prominent civil rights leaders to stage demonstrations calling for charges.
It was the Trayvon Martin case that gave rise to the Black Lives Matter movement, and Crump deserves much of the credit for that, the Rev. Jesse Jackson said in an interview with The Associated Press.
“It was a new stream of consciousness,” Jackson said. “We decided we’re not going back. Everything else has come out of that. Don’t Black lives matter? It made a big difference.”
Crump has been called Black America’s attorney general for his unwavering work on civil rights cases, especially those involving Black people killed by police. In an interview, Crump said he does not take that label lightly.
(1) comment
Al Sharpton, and Jesse Jackson are Race Baiters (aka Afro Poverty Pimps IMHO). Listen to them if you want to look at yourself as a victim for the rest of your life.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.