TAMPA Fla. — Four times a week, an alarm clock rouses Jerry and Marie Woody at the ungodly hour of 3:30 a.m.
The couple dress quickly and skip breakfast. It takes them 15 minutes to get to the Lions Eye Institute in Ybor City. Marie jumps out and returns with an inch-thick foam cooler marked “perishable” and “medical emergency” that she gingerly places in the back seat. Soon they’re headed to everywhere from Mount Dora to Naples. Jerry always drives. There’s no stopping.
The precious cargo in the cooler are corneas harvested from donors after they die. They’re used for corneal transplants — keratoplasty — to restore vision in those suffering from conditions such as glaucoma, damaged eye tissue or complications from cataract surgeries.
Jerry Woody has spent two decades driving about 700,000 miles across Florida to deliver what he calls the “gift of sight” — more than 7,000 corneas. Marie began accompanying her husband four years ago to help after the cartilage in his knees wore out.
Their trip, on March 3, started the same way, but everything felt different.
The cornea in the cooler that Marie carefully placed in the back seat came from their daughter.
Established, in 1973, the Lions Eye Institute in Ybor services 61 of Florida’s 67 counties, supplying corneas for 10,000 eye transplant recipients each year, said CEO Jason Woody.
Its parent organization was launched by a social club for businessmen who started fundraising for the blind and visually impaired after famed blind and deaf disability advocate Helen Keller called on members to help at a convention, in 1925.
Now the institute has 15 centers across the United States. The Tampa center is its largest eye bank, Jason Woody said. That’s in part because about 50 percent of Florida adults are registered as organ donors, he said.
The cornea is the transparent front part of the eye that covers the iris and pupil. They are typically removed from donors within eight hours of death. They can be stored at about 38 degrees Fahrenheit for up to 14 days but are typically transplanted within 10 days. The nonprofit also sends corneas to countries such as Mexico and Honduras, and recently dispatched more than $30,000 worth free of charge to Ukraine.
The institute’s technicians cut the corneas to fit donors. Once delivered, a surgeon will cut out the patient’s damaged or diseased cornea — an area roughly the size of a small button — and then stitch in the donated cornea. The stitches will be removed when the patient heals.
Donating corneas is a Woody family tradition.
When Jason Woody’s grandmother, Elizabeth Rees, died at the age of 93, she was considered too old to donate her corneas for a transplant. So she donated them for medical research.
His younger sister, Jennifer Hopkins, also donated her corneas for research after she died of brain cancer, two years ago.
“What I hear from families is it does bring you a sense of comfort,” he said.
It was 20 years ago when Jason Woody thought his dad, Jerry, would make a great courier. His father loved driving and still has three street rods at home.
Jerry has been driving for so long he has his routine down pat. He knows when he’s close enough to Fort Myers to pick up Gator Country 101.9 FM on his radio, the couple’s favorite country and western radio station.
“He had a passion for helping people,” Jason said. “It doesn’t make them a ton of money but they enjoy it and the purpose of what they do.”
Krissy Kern was Marie Woody’s daughter from her first marriage. She was 8 when Marie and Jerry began dating, in 1975. They married two years later. Jerry quickly became like a father to the girl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.