MUTARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — African leaders are paying tribute to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu for his fearless campaign that helped end South Africa’s brutal apartheid regime and bring democracy to the country.
But many of the same leaders have remained silent about the late Nobel Peace Prize winner’s support for issues they’re uncomfortable with, such as his support for LGBTQ rights, democratic freedoms and environmental issues.
Tutu died, Dec. 26, at age 90. His casket is to lie in state, Thursday and Friday, at St. George’s Anglican Cathedral in Cape Town, where the public was invited to file past to pay their respects ahead of a requiem Mass and funeral, on New Year’s Day.
A celebration of Tutu’s life, featuring the music and dancing that he loved, was held, this week, at Cape Town City Hall. Memorial services are planned in Johannesburg and other parts of South Africa.
Tutu was a “true son and icon of Africa. His contribution to the liberation struggle and unwavering position to peace, unity and good governance will forever be cherished,” Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan said without mentioning his support for the LGBTQ people who are threatened with arrest in Tanzania.
“Africa has lost a monument,” said Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye, accused by a UN commission in September of human rights violations.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who won the Nobel Peace Prize 25 years after Tutu did, praised his fellow laureate as “the embodiment of the struggle for liberation,” even though Tutu’s foundation early this year warned that the war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region amounted to genocide.
Revered across the continent for opposing apartheid in South Africa and helping the country’s peaceful transition to majority rule, Tutu went on to tackle some of Africa’s most thorny issues and its leaders.
