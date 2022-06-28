Marlin Briscoe, who became the first Black starting quarterback in the American Football League more than 50 years ago, died, Monday.
His daughter, Angela Marriott, told The Associated Press that Briscoe, 76, died of pneumonia at a hospital in Norwalk, California. He had been hospitalized with circulation issues in his legs.
Briscoe, an Omaha, Nebraska, native, was a star quarterback for Omaha University before the Denver Broncos drafted him as a cornerback in the 14th round, in 1968. Briscoe told the team he’d return home to become a teacher if he couldn’t get a tryout at quarterback. Denver agreed to an audition, and the 5-foot-10 dynamo nicknamed “The Magician” nearly rallied the Broncos to victory as a reserve against the Boston Patriots, on Sept. 29, before earning the historic start, on Oct. 6.
“He’s made an immense contribution to the sport,” Marriott said. “I hope that he continues to get recognized for the contributions that he made. He was so proud of that achievement.”
Briscoe started five games that season. He was runner-up for AFL rookie of the year after passing for 1,589 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushing for 308 yards and three scores.
In a start against the Buffalo Bills, Briscoe passed for 335 yards and four touchdowns. Booker Edgerson, a Bills cornerback at the time, recalls getting burned for one of those touchdowns. The former AFL All-Star and member of the Bills’ Wall of Fame believes Briscoe could have been a Hall of Fame quarterback if not for racism.
“He would have been one of the top quarterbacks that they'd be talking about right now,” Edgerson said. “He would’ve been another ... he would have been in there before Warren Moon.”
Denver didn’t give Briscoe a chance to compete for the quarterback job, in 1969, and did not offer an explanation. Edgerson recalls Briscoe telling him he didn't feel the Broncos were ready to fully commit to a Black quarterback.
Briscoe became Edgerson’s teammate in Buffalo, the next year. James Harris was Briscoe’s roommate with the Bills, in 1969, and Briscoe helped Harris become the first Black quarterback in the AFL to open a season as a starter.
