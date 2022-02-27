KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Kabul University, among Afghanistan’s oldest and most revered institutions of higher education, reopened, Saturday, for the first time since the Taliban takeover six months ago. Men and women attended, but now were segregated, with women required to wear Islamic dress.
Dozens of female students, all wearing the hijab, the veil worn by Muslim women, lined up outside the university gate. They were eager to resume classes cut abruptly short in the wake of the Taliban’s August takeover. Taliban stood guard at the campus’s three entrances. Previously the university was co-educational, with men and women taking classes together.
Most of the students said, Saturday, they didn’t know what to expect but were surprised to discover they could resume regular coursework and advance in their chosen fields of study. The university largely follows the US liberal arts model.
“After much delay, fortunately, all universities and educational institutions started, today, Feb. 26,” Taliban spokesman for the Higher Education Ministry Ahmad Taqqi said in a video clip to AP. “The education will continue based on the plans and policies of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.”
The music department was the only discipline canceled for both males and females, returning students told The Associated Press. The Taliban did not respond to further AP requests for comment.
“There have been no changes made to the syllabus,” said Bahija Aman, 21, a third-year anthropology major. “The instructors are the same in my classes.”
“I am happy they have finally let us return to university,” she added.
Aman has spent the last six months at home. Her text books are neatly piled on her desk, where she has spent most of her time keeping up with her studies. As a top student, she was determined to keep her rank when universities reopened, she said.
She hopes to graduate and eventually earn a doctorate, all in Afghanistan.
Once attended by 22,000 students, the much-anticipated opening was a quiet affair.
Media requests to enter the premises were denied by the Taliban.
