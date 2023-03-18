Obit Lance Reddick

FILE - Actor Lance Reddick appears at the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" in New York on May 9, 2019. Reddick, a character actor who specialized in intense, icy and possibly sinister authority figures on TV and film, including “The Wire,” @Fringe” and the “John Wick” franchise, died suddenly on Friday, March 17, 2023. He was 60. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

 Evan Agostini

NEW YORK (AP) — Lance Reddick, a character actor who specialized in intense, icy and possibly sinister authority figures on TV and film, including “The Wire,” “Fringe” and the “John Wick” franchise, has died. He was 60.

Reddick died “suddenly” Friday morning, his publicist Mia Hansen said in a statement, attributing his death to natural causes. His death was first reported by celebrity website TMZ.com

