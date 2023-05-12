Obit-Jacklyn-Zeman

FILE - Jacklyn Zeman arrives at the 40th Anniversary of Soap Opera Digest in Los Angeles on Feb. 24, 2016. Zeman, who played Bobbie Spencer on ABC's ‘General Hospital" for 45 years, has died at age 70. Her family confirmed the news Wednesday and says she died after a short battle with cancer. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)

 Omar Vega

Jacklyn Zeman, who became one of the most recognizable actors on daytime television during 45 years of playing nurse Bobbie Spencer on ABC’s “General Hospital,” has died. She was 70.

Zeman died of cancer, her family confirmed Wednesday. News of her death was first announced by the show’s executive producer, Frank Valentini.

