Urban Tree Plantings

A hole is dug for a series of trees at the Coleman Young Community Center, Friday, April 14, 2023, in Detroit. A historic amount of money is being spent on urban tree planting and maintenance in underserved, often concrete-covered neighborhoods across the country. President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act includes $1.5 billion in grants over the next decade for urban trees while there's also money for projects included in Biden's infrastructure law and the American Rescue Plan Act. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

 Carlos Osorio

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — While Ameen Taylor feels fortunate he has a cooling tree cover in the front and back yards of his Detroit home, he knows it’s a different story for many residents of his hometown where neighborhoods often have little to no shade.

“To me, 70 degrees is fair weather, but when you’re walking somewhere or you’re around a neighborhood that don’t have trees, it will feel like it’s like 87, 90 degrees. That’s what it feel like,” said Taylor. “You’re exposed to more sun than you are shade.”

