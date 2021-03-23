WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Adam Zagajewski, the celebrated Polish poet whose melancholy reflections on the erosion of the world came to express an unfathomable moment of shock and loss after the 9/11 attacks in the US, has died in Krakow. He was 75.
Zagajewski’s death on Sunday, which was UNESCO’s World Poetry Day, was confirmed by publisher Krystyna Krynicka of the a5 publishing house. No cause of death was given.
Zagajewski’s “Try to Praise the Mutilated World,” was written well before the attacks, but took on new and historic meaning because of them. Translated into English by Clare Cavanaugh and published in The New Yorker just days after the 2001 tragedy, the poem was a tender look back at happier moments and an acknowledgement of the world’s ongoing cruelties.
Zagajewski used to say that what interested him the most was the intertwining of the “historic world with the cosmic world that is static, or rather moves in a totally different rhythm.”
“These worlds fight but also complete each other — and that is really worthy of deep reflection,” he said in an interview.
He taught poetry workshops at Krakow’s Jagiellonian University, as well as creative writing at the University of Houston. He was also a faculty member at the University of Chicago.
Media in Sweden said he was repeatedly mentioned among candidates for the Nobel Prize in literature.
Writers worldwide praised Zagajewski.
The Pulitzer Prize winning poet Jorie Graham tweeted “Dear voyager & voice for the ages. We will not stop listening to you. You are forever here.”
Salman Rushdie tweeted “Rest, poet. Your work will live.”
In Poland, Nobel laureate Olga Tokarczuk said that students “adored him because he was especially gifted for poetry, he knew how to talk about it.” She said he would read verse with “special, ceremonial intonation that is due only to poetry.”
Zagajewski was a leading figure in Poland’s New Wave, or Generation ‘68, literary movement of the late 1960s that called for a simple language to relate directly to reality. It was a reaction to pompous poetry praising life under the communist system.
He was awarded a number of Polish state distinctions and France’s Legion of Honor in 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.