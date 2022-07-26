Abortion Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to Indiana Democratic legislators to discuss reproductive rights at the Indiana State Library in Indianapolis, Monday, July 25, 2022. The Indiana legislature is starting a special legislative session to address new abortion legislation and refunds to residents from the states budget surplus. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

 Michael Conroy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris said a proposal from Indiana Republicans to ban nearly all abortions in the state reflects a health care crisis in the country and she met, Monday, with Democratic state legislators on the first day of a contentious special legislative session on the issue.

Harris traveled to Indianapolis as several thousand people on both sides of the issue filled Statehouse corridors and lined sidewalks surrounding the building as a state Senate committee was set to begin hearing testimony on the Republican-sponsored proposal.

