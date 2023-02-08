Africa UN Extremism Report

FILE - Shoes of the kidnapped students from Government Science Secondary School are seen inside their class room Kankara, Nigeria, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Rebels from the Boko Haram extremist group claimed responsibility. The new global epicenter of violent Islamic extremism is sub-Saharan Africa where people are increasingly joining because of economic factors and less by religious ones, according to a new report by the U.N.'s international development agency. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba, File)

NAIROBI, Kenya — The new global epicenter of violent Islamic extremism is sub-Saharan Africa where people are increasingly joining because of economic factors and less for religious ones, a new report by the UN’s international development agency says.

A significant increase of 92% of new recruits to extremist groups are joining for better livelihoods compared to the motivations of those interviewed in a previous report released, in 2017, according to the UNDP report released on Tuesday.

