NAIROBI, Kenya — The new global epicenter of violent Islamic extremism is sub-Saharan Africa where people are increasingly joining because of economic factors and less for religious ones, a new report by the UN’s international development agency says.
A significant increase of 92% of new recruits to extremist groups are joining for better livelihoods compared to the motivations of those interviewed in a previous report released, in 2017, according to the UNDP report released on Tuesday.
Many Africans’ lives have been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, high inflation and climate change, said the report.
There has been a 57% decrease in the number of people joining extremist groups for religious reasons, it said.
Nearly 2,200 people were interviewed for the report in eight African countries: Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Somalia, and Sudan. More than 1,000 interviewees are former members of violent extremist groups, both voluntary and forced recruits, the report said.
At least 4,155 attacks across Africa were documented since 2017, said the report. In these attacks, 18,417 deaths were recorded in the continent with Somalia accounting for the largest number of fatalities.
The Somali government is currently carrying out what has been described as the most significant offensive against the al-Shabab extremist group in more than a decade.
Those interviewed were drawn from various extremist groups across the continent including Boko Haram in Nigeria, al-Shabab in Somalia, which pledges allegiance to al-Qaida, and in West Africa Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen, or JNIM, which is allied to the Islamic State group.
“Sub-Saharan Africa has become the new global epicenter of violent extremism with 48% of global terrorism deaths in 2021,” UNDP administrator Achim Steiner said in a press briefing ahead of the report’s launch.
This surge in extremism in Africa “not only adversely impacts lives, security, and peace, but also threatens to reverse hard-won development gains for generations to come,” he said.
Military campaigns to stamp out extremism are not proving to be successful, said Steiner.
“Security-driven counter-terrorism responses are often costly and minimally effective, yet investments in preventive approaches to violent extremism are woefully inadequate,” he said.
