A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:
Biden’s tax plan
Claim: By reversing President Donald Trump’s tax cuts, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would raise taxes on 82% of Americans.
The facts: A popular but false post on Facebook claims, “By reversing the tax cuts @realDonaldTrump signed into law, Joe Biden would raise taxes on 82% of Americans.” The quote is attributed to Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, who made similar inaccurate claims at the party’s convention in August. In fact, Biden says he won’t raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000, which translates to a small portion of American households. “If you’re looking only at individual income taxes and payroll taxes, we find that about 2 percent of all families would see their taxes go up directly under the Biden plan — almost all of them in the top 5 percent by income,” John Ricco, a senior tax analyst at the University of Pennsylvania’s Penn Wharton Budget Model, told The Associated Press in an email. Biden has also proposed repealing part of Trump’s corporate tax break. Trump lowered that tax rate from 35% to 21%, and Biden has proposed raising it to 28%. The false social media posts about Biden raising taxes on 82% of Americans appear to misstate the Penn Wharton Budget Model’s analysis of how a corporate tax increase will impact the country. — Associated Press writer Jude Joffe-Block reported from Phoenix.
False posts spread about unsigned ballots
Claim: In Florida’s Miami-Dade County, 23% of mail-in ballots have been rejected for missing signatures.
The facts: The correct number is about 0.5%. About 2,265 of the 433,235 mail-in ballots that had been submitted to the Miami-Dade County Elections Department by Thursday morning were flagged for rejection because of missing signatures, according to Robert Rodriguez, assistant deputy supervisor of elections for the department. Another 212 had mismatched signatures. The erroneous 23% figure was shared widely on Twitter. “Miami Dade reporting 23% of early ballots being REJECTED for missing signatures,” wrote one Twitter user in a post that was retweeted more than 4,600 times on Thursday and later deleted. Actor and activist George Takei shared a similar tweet with the false information on Thursday. It is unclear what fueled the false claims around the number of ballots without signatures, but they surfaced after an opinion article published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 16 pointed out a different discrepancy related to Miami-Dade County ballots. “Although Miami-Dade County accounts for only 7.2% of mail ballots cast by Florida voters, it accounts for nearly 23% of the state’s mail ballots received without signatures,” the article said. Those numbers were current as of Oct. 16, according to Daniel Smith, a political science professor at the University of Florida and one of the article’s authors. As of Thursday, he said, Miami-Dade County accounts for 10.3% of the state’s total ballots and about 1 in 4 of the state’s ballots with missing signatures. Smith said Miami-Dade County may be overrepresented among counties for ballots without signatures because it is home to many naturalized citizens from around the world who may have difficulty reading voting instructions in the languages provided.
Flu cases are not down 98% globally
Claim: New data shows flu cases are down 98% around the globe.
The facts: Social media posts making this claim are providing incomplete information, relying solely on data from countries in the Southern Hemisphere like New Zealand and Australia. The Northern Hemisphere has yet to experience its full flu season. But while the claim isn’t true, there is some good news to be found here. Experts say that extensive measures taken in these countries from mask wearing, lockdowns and social distancing have contributed to low flu numbers this year. While some posts online did not cite evidence for the figures, others pointed to newly released data from the World Health Organization to suggest that flu cases are down by 98% around the world. The WHO has not said that. In its latest influenza update based on flu cases reported from Sept. 29 to Oct. 11, WHO found that global influenza numbers are lower than expected for this time of year. “Although the southern hemisphere seems to have been largely spared, we are still very concerned about the northern hemisphere influenza season just starting,” Dr. Margaret Harris, a WHO spokeswoman, said in an email. Medical professionals in the US have been warning of a “twindemic,” an overlap of influenza and COVID-19, which have similar symptoms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.