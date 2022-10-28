NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams, on Thursday, appointed acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh to lead the department on a permanent basis, making her the first female commissioner in the 157-year history of the Fire Department of New York.
“Laura Kavanagh is a proven and tested leader, and I’m proud to announce her historic appointment, today,” the Democratic mayor said.
Kavanagh, 40, has served as acting commissioner since the retirement of Commissioner Daniel Nigro, in February. She will oversee a department of 17,000, including firefighters and emergency medical workers.
Her appointment as commissioner represents progress for a department seeking to diversify after decades as a white male bastion.
As of August there were 141 female firefighters in the FDNY, the most since a lawsuit forced the department to hire women as firefighters, in the 1980s.
